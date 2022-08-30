Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.32

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

