Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

