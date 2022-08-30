Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

