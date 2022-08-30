Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 413,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

