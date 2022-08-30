Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.