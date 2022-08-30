Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,796 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.72. 40,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,660. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

