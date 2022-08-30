Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.5 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 4,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,417. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

