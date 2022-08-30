Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

