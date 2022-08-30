Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 166,651 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 166,651 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 259,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

