Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 156.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,738,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,944,000 after buying an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 276,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 145,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $114.32. 249,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $335.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

