Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 416,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,371,179. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

