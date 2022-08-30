Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $677.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

