Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,247,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

