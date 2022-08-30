Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,111 shares of company stock worth $15,739,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. 788,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,206,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

