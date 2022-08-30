Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BCE by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in BCE by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BCE by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.