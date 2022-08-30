Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. 27,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.