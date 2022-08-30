Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,310. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

