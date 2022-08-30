e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $157,107.00

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $157,107.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

