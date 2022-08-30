e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $157,107.00

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $157,107.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
