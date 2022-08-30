e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $876,885.87 and approximately $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027245 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00266064 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,202 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,045 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
