E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 766 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

