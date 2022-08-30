E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,660,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.



