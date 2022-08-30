E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTCT stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

