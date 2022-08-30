E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Prothena by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.31. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,994.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

