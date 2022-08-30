E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,207 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 33,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

