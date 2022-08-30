E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $303,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,038 shares of company stock worth $824,830 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

