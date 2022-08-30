E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $257,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

