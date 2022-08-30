E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

