E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

