E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $266,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after acquiring an additional 517,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

