E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $258,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Mirova acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

