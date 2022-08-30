E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $252,000 Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vaxart by 50.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vaxart by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

VXRT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

