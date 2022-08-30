E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.