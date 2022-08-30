E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 483,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

