E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,005 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

