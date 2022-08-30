Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,378.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $3,542.00 and approximately $31,378.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00485026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.01922698 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00241575 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.