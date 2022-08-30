Dusk Network Trading Down 0.5% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085173 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

