DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 238,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.