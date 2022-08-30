DRW Securities LLC Takes $200,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $202.11. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,524. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.