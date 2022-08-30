DRW Securities LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,695. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

