DRW Securities LLC Invests $294,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $18.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,880.60. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,894.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,093.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

