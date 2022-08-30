DRW Securities LLC Invests $267,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Snowflake by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

NYSE SNOW traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

