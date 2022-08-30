DRW Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $216.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

