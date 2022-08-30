DRW Securities LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,496,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 216,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,821. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

