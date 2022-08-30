DRW Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1,534.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,846. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

