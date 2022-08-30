DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVXY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SVXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. 85,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,727. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

