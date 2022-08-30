DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,722 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

CHKP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

