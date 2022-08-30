Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 437.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DRETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $14.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
