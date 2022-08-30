Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS DRXGF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.82. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

