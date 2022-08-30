DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Volume of $227.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $227.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00585631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00263979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018249 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.