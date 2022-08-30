Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

DOCS stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

