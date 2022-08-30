DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the July 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 122,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,102. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 573,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

